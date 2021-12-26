Arnold Schwarzenegger donates homes to 25 homeless veterans for Christmas

HOLLYWOOD superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger helped spread some Christmas cheer by donating homes to 25 homeless veterans.

The actor and former governor of California worked with the charity Village for Vets by funding the 25 remaining shelters needed at the West Los Angeles VA campus.

The Tiny Shelters costs around $10,000 each and provide an elevated standard of living while veterans work towards finding permanent housing.

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

Taking to social media, Schwarzenegger said anything can be accomplished by working together after visiting the site in the run-up to Christmas.

"Today, I celebrated Christmas early," he wrote.

"The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA.

"It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

"I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible.

"We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem."

In a follow-up post, the action star shared footage of the homes being unveiled, adding: "This is what Christmas is all about.

"This is the greatest Christmas gift!” @Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets at the VA in West LA. For the first time in a long time, these vets are now off the streets. Watch @TheIssueIsShow for an exclusive tour & interview w Arnold & @PSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/qaHkNpJ4Gj — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 24, 2021

"All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season.

"It doesn't have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else."

Elex Michaelson of Fox LA, who exclusively covered the story for his The Issue Is show, revealed the star's generosity had prompted many more donations to Village for Vets.

'Great to give something back'

Terminator star Schwarzenegger, who is originally from Austria, revealed to Michaelson that he wanted to give something back after everything America had done for him.

"I have made and had this great success only because of America," he said.

"If it is in body-building, if it is in business, if it is in show business, movies, politics, whatever I tackled I achieved because of America, so for me it's always great to give something back."

You can watch the full special episode of The Issue Is featuring Schwarzenegger on Michaelson's YouTube channel by clicking here.