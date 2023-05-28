Arrest after almost €4m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News

Arrest after almost €4m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

The drugs were estimated to be worth almost €4m (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis with a street value of almost €4m in Dublin.

The drugs were seized after gardaí intercepted a van in the Balbriggan area shortly after 7pm on Friday.

During a search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered 187kg of cannabis herb and 30kg of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €3.92m

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained at a garda station in North Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Friday's operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing, while the drugs are to be sent for analysis.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Drug Seizure, Dublin

