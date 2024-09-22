Arrest after pensioner dies in Co. Fermanagh hit-and-run
Arrest after pensioner dies in Co. Fermanagh hit-and-run

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Fermanagh.

Richard Maze, 70, passed away from his injuries following the incident on Boa Island Road, Belleek at around 2.55pm on Thursday.

Another man, also aged 70, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Paying tribute to Mr Maze, the Priesthill Methodist Church posted on Facebook: "It is with huge sadness that we, as a church family, share the tragic news of the death of a much-devoted church member — Richard Maze.

"To his wife Thelma, children Angela and David, we extend our heartfelt sympathies at this sad time."

Mr Maze is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday following a celebration of his life at Seymour Street Methodist Church in Lisburn.

Police have appealed for information as they investigate the circumstances of Mr Maze’s death.

"Richard was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car that failed to stop," said Detective Inspector Winters of the PSNI.

"Police have since arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the investigation."

Anyone who was on the Boa Island Road between approximately 2.30pm and 2.45pm and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage of it, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 922 of September 19.

