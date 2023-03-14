Arrest made after car stuffed with stolen children's medicines stopped by police

POLICE have made an arrest after a car filled with stolen medicine was stopped by officers on patrol in Co. Kildare.

The Naas Road Policing Unit were on patrol in Kill when they saw a car making an illegal turn, Gardai confirm.

“The car was stopped and stolen goods to the value of €880 were found,” they explained.

“Furthermore, one of the passengers in the car were the subject of four bench warrants and two committal warrants, and was arrested,” they added.

The stolen goods included bottles of Calpol and cough medicine.