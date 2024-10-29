Arrest made after man found dead at house in Dublin
News

Arrest made after man found dead at house in Dublin

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man was found dead at a house in west Dublin.

Officers were called to a property at Old Bridge Park in Lucan yesterday morning (October 28).

A man in his late 40s was found inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai forensic teams pictured at the scene in Lucan, Dublin

Another man, aged in his 20s, has since been arrested and is currently being held at a garda station in west Dublin.

“The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested,” a garda spokesperson said.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station,” they added.

“The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

“Investigations ongoing.”

See More: Dublin

Related

All change for the Dublin portal as New York replaced by Philadephia
News 5 days ago

All change for the Dublin portal as New York replaced by Philadephia

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal over nine-month-old baby boy missing from Dublin
News 5 days ago

Appeal over nine-month-old baby boy missing from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four men arrested after €8.5m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Four men arrested after €8.5m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Funding of £6.4m awarded to organisations supporting Irish community in Britian
News 4 days ago

Funding of £6.4m awarded to organisations supporting Irish community in Britian

By: Fiona Audley

Winter music in Ireland — from folk legends to glam rock stars
Entertainment 4 days ago

Winter music in Ireland — from folk legends to glam rock stars

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Washington D.C.'s cultural and culinary delights
Travel 4 days ago

Washington D.C.'s cultural and culinary delights

By: Maria Boyle

A tight race to the finishing line — the US Presidential election
News 4 days ago

A tight race to the finishing line — the US Presidential election

By: Larry Donnelly

Irish theatre company in London seeks diaspora’s passport stories
News 4 days ago

Irish theatre company in London seeks diaspora’s passport stories

By: Fiona Audley