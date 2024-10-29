Arrest made after man found dead at house in Dublin

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man was found dead at a house in west Dublin.

Officers were called to a property at Old Bridge Park in Lucan yesterday morning (October 28).

A man in his late 40s was found inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, aged in his 20s, has since been arrested and is currently being held at a garda station in west Dublin.

“The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station,” they added.

“The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

“Investigations ongoing.”