Arrest made by police investigating murder of West Belfast man

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in West Belfast two weeks ago have made an arrest.

Kevin Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of the city at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

Detectives last week launched a renewed appeal for information into his death, backed by a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers.

Today, investigators revealed they had arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting.

"Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9, have arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area," read a PSNI statement today.

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning."

A 37-year-old man arrested last Wednesday in connection with the investigation was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

At the time of the shooting, Mr Conway was on bail after being charged in relation to the murder of Shane Whitla, who was fatally shot in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on January 12, 2023.