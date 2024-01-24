Arrest made by police investigating murder of West Belfast man
News

Arrest made by police investigating murder of West Belfast man

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in West Belfast two weeks ago have made an arrest.

Kevin Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of the city at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

Detectives last week launched a renewed appeal for information into his death, backed by a £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers.

Today, investigators revealed they had arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting.

"Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9, have arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area," read a PSNI statement today.

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning."

A 37-year-old man arrested last Wednesday in connection with the investigation was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

At the time of the shooting, Mr Conway was on bail after being charged in relation to the murder of Shane Whitla, who was fatally shot in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on January 12, 2023.

See More: Belfast

Related

Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery at off licence in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery at off licence in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Two men sentenced following investigation into UVF drugs operation
News 3 days ago

Two men sentenced following investigation into UVF drugs operation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police renew appeal for information over 'ruthless' Belfast murder
News 1 week ago

Police renew appeal for information over 'ruthless' Belfast murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish firms exporting to Britain urged to ‘get ready’ as new Brexit rules take effect this month
News 1 day ago

Irish firms exporting to Britain urged to ‘get ready’ as new Brexit rules take effect this month

By: Fiona Audley

'It's about moving on': Nell Mescal reveals inspiration behind her music as debut EP release confirmed
Entertainment 1 day ago

'It's about moving on': Nell Mescal reveals inspiration behind her music as debut EP release confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner hit in face with telephone as burglars ransacked his home
News 1 day ago

Pensioner hit in face with telephone as burglars ransacked his home

By: Irish Post

‘Explosive’ second series of gritty Dublin drama Kin will air on BBC
Entertainment 1 day ago

‘Explosive’ second series of gritty Dublin drama Kin will air on BBC

By: Fiona Audley

Return of St Patrick’s weekend Birmingham Breakfast festivities
News 1 day ago

Return of St Patrick’s weekend Birmingham Breakfast festivities

By: Irish Post