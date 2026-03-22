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Arrests after two men stabbed during Belfast altercation
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Arrests after two men stabbed during Belfast altercation

POLICE have made two arrests after two men were stabbed during an altercation in Belfast.

The incident occurred in Cambrai Street in the north of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Officers attended the scene shortly after 3am and located two men with stab wounds," read a statement from the PSNI.

"Both were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"Two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of bladed article, and remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries."

The statement added that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 142 of March 21.

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