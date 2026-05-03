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Pair hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
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Pair hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

TWO people have been hospitalised after being attacked by a group of armed and masked men during an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a house in Ambleside Street in north Belfast shortly after 9.40pm on Friday.

A number of masked men entered the house and assaulted two male occupants with hammers, crow bars and a machete.

Both men required hospital treatment for cuts and bruising.

The attackers are believed to have made off in the direction of Upper Charleville Street following the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who has any information or camera footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1762 of May 1.

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See More: Belfast

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