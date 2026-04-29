'I felt so ashamed': Victims speak out after former teacher jailed for indecent assault

THREE victims have spoken out about the impact historical abuse had on them after seeing the perpetrator jailed.

Former teacher William Lloyd Lavery, 77, from Lisburn, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast on Tuesday to two years' imprisonment for six counts of indecent assault of a child.

Lloyd Lavery sexually assaulted four girls, all aged around 13 years old, between 1976 and 1978 while working as a history teacher at Richmond Lodge School in the city.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kelly Foley described Lloyd Lavery as an opportunist who used his position of power and trust at school 'to prey on young girls'.

"He thought for a long time he had got away with this, today has proven that the passage of time has no bearing on a criminal justice outcome," she added.

'My bubble of innocence was burst'

Three of Lloyd Lavery's victims have now spoken out about their experiences to encourage other victims of non-recent crimes to come forward.

Sarah, now 63, said that while the abuse occurred 50 years ago, 'it may as well have been yesterday'.

"That is the reality of non-recent child abuse, it stays with you. It shapes you and, if you let it, the silence will take its toll," she added.

"I have not let him ruin by life but he has certainly given it a dimension I could do without. A memory that resurfaces now and again to remind me that my bubble of innocence was burst at only 13 years of age.

"Speaking out is hard, but staying silent is harder. Today we got justice against a man who thought he had got away with it."

Emma, now 61, said she tried to hide within groups of girls as she moved between lessons for fear of meeting Lloyd Lavery and 'reliving what he had done'.

"It was like the constant, painful, picking at a scab that never heals and a profound sense of injustice has followed me all my life," she said.

"From the moment that I lifted the phone to the police, I was listened to and believed.

"Special measures are put in place for victims of abuse right from the start, so I felt safe and finally able to unload the toxic burden that I had been carrying for so long."

Meanwhile, Lucy, now 61, said she was a different person after being assaulted in the autumn term of 1979.

"I felt so ashamed and was unable to speak to anyone," she said.

"I blocked it out and tried to forget about it. However, I stopped sleeping and spent most nights for some months on a mattress on my parents' bedroom floor. I was referred to a child psychologist.

"I am glad that I have finally stood up for the truth, I have no regrets. I am a strong woman and will survive — I hope the outcome of the case will encourage other victims of historical sexual abuse to come forward."

'Break the years of silence'

DI Foley thanked the victims for coming forward and said she hoped it would encourage others to do so.

"We have seen an increase in reports of non-recent child abuse over the last five years, with an average of 76 new referrals of this type each month across the province," she said.

"Sentencings like today, I hope, will provide those who have suffered with the confidence to break the years of silence they have endured.

"Let this serve as another warning to those perpetrating child sexual abuse in our communities, we are working every day to break down reporting barriers and encourage victims to come forward.

"Our specialist officers are working day and night to relentlessly pursue offenders and bring them to justice."

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