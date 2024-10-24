Arrests made after man dies following incident in Co. Mayo

TWO men have been arrested after a man died following an incident at a property in Co. Mayo.

Gardaí were called to an apartment on Tone Street in Ballina at around 11.45pm last night.

They found a man, aged in his 50s, there who was seriously injured and later died at the scene.

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region, where they are currently being held.

The man’s family have been informed and an incident room has been set up at Balina Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Particularly anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the Tone Street area and nearby locations around the time of the incident,” they confirmed today in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.