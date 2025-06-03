Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo
News

Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Maureen Walsh in Co. Mayo.

The 94-year-old, who is music mogul Louis Walsh’s mother, died at St Attracta's Nursing Home in Charlestown yesterday.

She had lived with Alzheimer’s for more than 10 years.

From Kiltimagh, Mrs Walsh is predeceased by her husband Frank, her daughter Catherine, her parents Martin and Delia, her brother Sean and her son-in-law Pat O’Connor.

Maureen Walsh has died aged 94 (Pic: Walsh family)

In a statement confirming her death, her family said she will be “sadly missed” by them all.

She is survived by her daughters Evelyn (O’Connor) and Sara (Keogh) and sons Louis, Paul, Frank, Eamon, Padraic, Joseph and Noel.

She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A well-liked member of her local community, tributes have flooded in for Mrs Walsh, who has been remembered as a “special lady”.

Music mogul Louis Walsh's mother passed away in her hometown in Co. Mayo

“Maureen was a lady and always had a smile and hello for everyone she met,” Ann Cronin said.

Therese Hickey said she was “a true lady”, adding that a “huge hole will be left in the Walsh family today, thinking of you all”.

Funeral mass is set to take place at 12noon on Thursday, June 5 at the Church of the Holy Family in Kiltimagh.

Burial will follow in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.

The Mass will be livestreamed here.

See More: Funeral, Louis Walsh, Maureen Walsh, Mayo

Related

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ to funeral of woman who died during Cork marathon
News 3 hours ago

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ to funeral of woman who died during Cork marathon

By: Fiona Audley

How you can watch the funeral of Pope Francis
News 1 month ago

How you can watch the funeral of Pope Francis

By: Fiona Audley

Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica
News 1 month ago

Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' after man dies and child injured in Carlow shooting incident
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' after man dies and child injured in Carlow shooting incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace
Entertainment 1 day ago

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Exiles reign again in Croke Park thriller
Sport 1 day ago

Exiles reign again in Croke Park thriller

By: Éanna Mackey

Construction company Murphy sees operating profits jump 11 per cent after strong year
Business 1 day ago

Construction company Murphy sees operating profits jump 11 per cent after strong year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Motorcyclist involved in collision in which Garda Kevin Flatley was killed has passed away
News 2 days ago

Motorcyclist involved in collision in which Garda Kevin Flatley was killed has passed away

By: Gerard Donaghy