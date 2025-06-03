Tributes following death of Louis Walsh’s mother in Co. Mayo

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Maureen Walsh in Co. Mayo.

The 94-year-old, who is music mogul Louis Walsh’s mother, died at St Attracta's Nursing Home in Charlestown yesterday.

She had lived with Alzheimer’s for more than 10 years.

From Kiltimagh, Mrs Walsh is predeceased by her husband Frank, her daughter Catherine, her parents Martin and Delia, her brother Sean and her son-in-law Pat O’Connor.

In a statement confirming her death, her family said she will be “sadly missed” by them all.

She is survived by her daughters Evelyn (O’Connor) and Sara (Keogh) and sons Louis, Paul, Frank, Eamon, Padraic, Joseph and Noel.

She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A well-liked member of her local community, tributes have flooded in for Mrs Walsh, who has been remembered as a “special lady”.

“Maureen was a lady and always had a smile and hello for everyone she met,” Ann Cronin said.

Therese Hickey said she was “a true lady”, adding that a “huge hole will be left in the Walsh family today, thinking of you all”.

Funeral mass is set to take place at 12noon on Thursday, June 5 at the Church of the Holy Family in Kiltimagh.

Burial will follow in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.

The Mass will be livestreamed here.