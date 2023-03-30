Arson investigation launched after three cars set on fire in same street

AN arson investigation has been launched after three cars were set on fire on the same street in Belfast overnight.

Police officers in north Belfast are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

The PSNI’s Inspector Adams said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 29 that a car had been set on fire outside a house in Glencairn Way.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. The interior of the car was completely burnt out as a result of this incident."

He added: “Police then received a second report shortly before 11.10pm that two more cars had been set alight along the same street.

“Both cars were also extensively damaged as a result of the fires.

“Each of these incidents are being treated as arson and one line of enquiry we are exploring at this time is that they may be linked.”

Enquiries are continuing, and the PSNI are urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference numbers 2031 and 2193 of 29/03/23,” they added.

Reports can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/