Attack that left farmer unconscious prompts call for greater garda presence in rural areas

THE IRISH Farmers’ Association has called for a greater garda presence in rural areas after a farmer was kicked unconscious by trespassers.

The incident, which occurred on September 2, left farmer Patrick Walsh with four cracked ribs, a dislocated shoulder and needing stitches to his face.

Mr Walsh, 47, form Lispopple, Swords, Co. Dublin was set upon after challenging four men on his land who appeared to be using lurchers to hunt hares.

However Independent.ie reports that the men are part of a criminal gang who use hare coursing as a pretence to check out potential rural properties to rob.

It adds that gardaí believe several gangs are involved in the practice and intimidate farmers to stop them reporting incidents.

Previous attacks

IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy said the latest attack is the third on a farmer in north Dublin and warned someone could be seriously injured or killed.

Last August a farmer in St Margaret’s discovered men illegally dumping on his land and was run over as he went to call gardaí.

He spent a period of time in hospital with two broken legs and a broken collarbone.

Some months later in the same area another farmer approached men with dogs on his land and he was assaulted and threatened at knifepoint.

Gardaí are investigating all incidents.

Unified approach

Mr Kennedy said: “The hunting of hares is illegal under the Wildlife Act and gangs with their dogs are trespassing on farmlands across the country and when approached by farmers and land owners are met with hostility and in some cases violence.

“They worry livestock, damage fences and leave gates open and animals distressed. This is the third such serious attack in the past year in north Dublin.”

Mr Kennedy has called for greater garda presence in the troubled areas of North County Dublin and across all rural communities.

He said that hare coursing by various groups must be targeted by gardaí in a unified approach across all divisions and that when gardaí successfully prosecute these cases, the courts must be seen to make it a deterrent for others.