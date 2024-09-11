Attack on young family in Belfast being treated as a hate crime
AN ATTACK on a young family in south Belfast is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime by police.

The incident, which happened on Monday night in the Vernon Street area of the city, has left the family afraid to stay in their home.

In a statement, police said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the attack, which saw masonry thrown through windows at the property.

"Shortly after 11.30pm, it was reported that two windows of a property in the area were smashed by two pieces of masonry," said Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown.

"A woman in her 40s and two young children, who were in the property at the time, were not injured but left badly shaken.

"This was an unprovoked, violent attack on a young family who have been left afraid to be in their own home.

"They are fortunate not to have sustained physical injury during the incident.

"Violence is unacceptable in any community, and I appeal very strongly for anyone who witnessed this incident to speak with us to help us identify those responsible.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this time, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 1788 of September 9, 2024.

