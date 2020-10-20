Aurnia, the brown bear rescued from captivity by Donegal sanctuary, passes away
News

Aurnia, the brown bear rescued from captivity by Donegal sanctuary, passes away

Aurnia sadly passed away after just a year of freedom. (Image: Wild Ireland/ Desmond Loughery / Facebook)

A BEAR which was rescued from captivity by an Irish wildlife sanctuary has passed away.

The Wild Ireland sanctuary, based in County Donegal, is utterly unique in that it rescues abused or captive wild animals and releases them into the swathes of isolated countryside owned by the sanctuary.

Wild Ireland is home to wild boars, lynxes, wolves, foxes and bears and many more, and allows ticket holders to see the animals in their natural habitat while ensuring the beasts are safe from hunters and poachers.

The sanctuary made headlines earlier this year when a wild boar gave birth to a litter of hoglets; the first time the formerly-native animals had been born in the wild in Ireland for 800 years.

A documentary series on the sanctuary was also aired on RTÉ earlier this year.

Advertisement

The newest update from Wild Ireland and owner Killian McLaughlin is a sad one, however, as he announced theat one of their brown bears, Aurnia 'the golden lady' had died following complications from surgery.

Aurnia our golden European brown bear 🐻

#bear #brownbear

📷Desmond Loughery

Posted by Wild Ireland on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Taking to Facebook with a video message for all of Wild Ireland's supporters, Killian shared photographs of the beautiful brown bear and her time at the sanctuary and explained what had happened.

Auria had dental surgery for two broken canines which were causing her pain, and the team of specialist vets knew anaesthetic was risky-- "but even more risky when you're dealing with a large wild animal like a bear".

"Sadly, during the procedure Aurnia stopped breathing."

Advertisement

Dedicated animal lover Killian said he had performed CPR on Aurnia for about 45 minutes to try and save her life-- "but unfortunately we couldn't get her to start breathing again and we lost her."

"As you know, Aurnia had a pretty miserable start to life," heartbroken Killian went on.

"She was kept in a cage, behind bars in Lithuania. She was here for just over a year and in that time she had a pretty good life here.

"That's the only thing that's consoling us all. We all loved her dearly."

The video ended with heartwarming clips of Aurnia exploring freedom for the first time-- eating, swimming and playing with fellow brown bears.

"She had at least one good year of her life here, probably the best year of her life here at Wild Ireland.

"I'd like to remember her like that."

Advertisement

See More: Aurnia, Donegal, Killian Mclaughlin, Wild Ireland

Related

BREAKING: Government agrees to move Ireland to Level 5 restrictions, set to last for six weeks
News 13 hours ago

BREAKING: Government agrees to move Ireland to Level 5 restrictions, set to last for six weeks

By: Harry Brent

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol
News 13 hours ago

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol

By: Harry Brent

Irishman living in Sweden says Ireland should adopt Scandinavian approach to tackling Covid-19
News 14 hours ago

Irishman living in Sweden says Ireland should adopt Scandinavian approach to tackling Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Coronavirus cases in Ireland surpass 50,000 as numbers continue to soar
News 59 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Ireland surpass 50,000 as numbers continue to soar

By: Rachael O'Connor

Government consider nationwide Level 5 restrictions until end of November - reports
News 16 hours ago

Government consider nationwide Level 5 restrictions until end of November - reports

By: Rachael O'Connor

It turns out everyone has been pronouncing Phil Lynott’s name wrong this entire time
News 16 hours ago

It turns out everyone has been pronouncing Phil Lynott’s name wrong this entire time

By: Jack Beresford

On this day in 1989, the Guildford Four were released after wrongly spending 15 years in prison
Life & Style 17 hours ago

On this day in 1989, the Guildford Four were released after wrongly spending 15 years in prison

By: Rachael O'Connor

New law to jail dog-thieves for 10 months being considered by Dáil
News 17 hours ago

New law to jail dog-thieves for 10 months being considered by Dáil

By: Harry Brent