Auschwitz Museum condemns Irish politician for comparing Covid-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany

AN IRISH TD has been condemned by the Auschwitz Museum for his continued comparisons between Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions with Nazi Germany.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has frequently made remarks comparing Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, and recently said the plans for indoor dining opening only for people who can prove they are fully vaccinated or immune to the disease are "exactly the same" as Jews being forced to wear the Star of David in 1930's Germany.

"Is that where we've come to now, back to 1933 in Germany, we'll be all tagged in yellow with the mark of the beast on us, is that where we're going?" he said according to The Irish Independent.

"There is huge correlation," he said outside the Dáil. "It’s exactly the same.

"If you want to study it, exactly the same, restriction of movements, couldn't go where they wanted to go."

He said it was "for me to compare" and anyone who disagreed could "read history [and] make their own decision on it".

His remarks were condemned by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who told him to "refrain from your frequent use of language ... [you] keep using the term 'Nazis' and 'totalitarianism'"

"You did it before and you consistently make ridiculous assertions in this house that insult and are offensive to people."

The Taoiseach continued: "They're offensive. Do you understand what Nazism was about? Do you understand what the Holocaust was about?"

TD McGrath said he "never used" the word 'Holocaust' and told Micheál Martin to "stop the lies please".

The Auschwitz Museum also condemned Mr McGrath's comments, taking to their official Twitter account-- which has over one million followers-- to direct the TD to a seven-part educational series about what happened to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

@mattiemcgrathtd ‘Holocaust–the destruction of European Jews’

A seven-chapter online course about the history od the #Holocaust.

All parts below.https://t.co/Law3fQRRMS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 13, 2021

They wrote: "Instrumentalization of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the hateful totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany to argue against vaccination that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."

It is not the first time Mattie McGrath has come under fire for his comparison between Covid-19 restrictions and Nazi Germany.

In April 2021, the TD said that planned protests by Taxi drivers had been banned by the Gardaí-- something An Garda Síochána disputed-- and said "we're living in a totally totalitarian state".

He went on to say that he "didn't like the antics" of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and he needed to be pulled up, as these actions were "driving people away from supporting the gardaí".

Addressing Taoiseach Micheál Martin, an angry Mr McGrath asked "Are we going back to Nazi Hitler time?"

The comment instantly drew ire from those present, and the Taoiseach called on Mr McGrath to withdraw the "disgraceful and contemptible" remark.

The Independent TD refused to withdraw the comment, saying "That's my opinion".

Mr Martin argued again that the remark should be withdrawn "irrespective of to whom it applies, given the appalling atrocities that Nazis committed and that Hitler committed. We are a far different country than that."

The Rural Independent TD told the Taoiseach to "spare me the lecture" and said again that he would not withdraw the remarks.

Responding at the time, An Garda Síochána insisted they did not ban the planned protest and have no power to do so, but added they had "engaged" with those organising the protest and it was their understanding "that these groups no longer intend to go ahead with their protest".