Bejesus! Huge cost of Pope's visit to Ireland this summer revealed
News

Bejesus! Huge cost of Pope's visit to Ireland this summer revealed

THE unholy amount of money the Irish Government is spending on Pope Francis' upcoming two-day visit to Dublin has been revealed.

The Holy Father will take part in the Festival of Families event at Croke Park on Saturday, August 25 and will be the chief celebrant of Holy Mass at Phoenix Park a day later.

A hefty €1.2m will be spent on the Pontif's visit, with most of the money going towards temporary CCTV cameras, radio communications and public address systems.

The Government’s advertisement for tender also says event services will be required for Dublin Castle.

The advertisement reads: “The commissioners for public works in Ireland is seeking to procure the provision of a managed solution for papal visit 2018 at locations including Dublin Castle and Phoenix Park”.

The deadline for tenders is May 3.

Over the weekend, the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, spoke of his anticipation for the visit, describing the Pope as a "determined" individual.

"He is a complex figure, not all smiles," said the Archbishop. "He's determined, he knows when people are not being true to him, not being loyal to him.

"He's nobody's fool, when he wants to do something, he'll do it. He's a free man. He's in nobody's pocket."

The Festival of Families at Croke Park on the first day of Pope Francis' visit is described as a "concert-type event", celebrating "family life around the world".

The event will feature musical and dance performances, as well as five selected families from around the world "giving witness to their family’s faith."

See More: Costs, Dublin, Papal Visit To Ireland, Pope Francis, Security

