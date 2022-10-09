Belfast-born Conservative minister Conor Burns sacked after 'inappropriate behaviour' allegation at party conference

A BELFAST-BORN Conservative MP has been sacked as Minister of State for Trade Policy after a complaint of serious misconduct.

Conor Burns, a former Tory Minister of State for Northern Ireland, has also had the whip suspended following the allegation of inappropriate behaviour at the party conference in Birmingham.

Responding to the decision, a statement from Burns accused the party of 'rush[ing] to judgement'.

Meanwhile, former Spice Girl Melanie Brown — AKA Mel B — sparked intrigue over comments she claims Burns made to her at conference in a separate incident.

Burns has denied ever meeting the singer.

'Direct action'

A Downing Street spokesperson said Burns was relieved of his position as Trade Minister by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect," said the spokesperson.

"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour — as the public rightly expects."

1/3 Earlier I received a call from the Chief Whip Wendy Morton. Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate. I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to — Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Whips' Office said they had removed the whip from Burns over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

"We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week," said the spokesperson.

"We take all such allegations extremely seriously.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld."

'I look forward to clearing my name'

On Friday, Burns said in a statement that he will cooperate with the investigation and appeared confident of being exonerated.

"Earlier I received a call from the Chief Whip Wendy Morton," he wrote.

"Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate.

"I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information.

"On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the Whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as Trade Minister.

"I will fully cooperate with the Party's enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.

"I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement."

Spicing things up

Curiously, in response to Burns' statement on social media, Mel B made a cryptic comment over an unrelated alleged encounter with the Bournemouth West MP.

The singer was at the Tory conference to call for greater support for domestic violence victims.

Quoting Burns, she wrote: "Really?? Your [sic] shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift."

Burns has since claimed no knowledge of ever meeting the former Spice Girl.

Really?? Your shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift….. https://t.co/IaFuUrzzqL — Melanie Brown MBE (@OfficialMelB) October 7, 2022

Belfast-born Burns moved with his family to Hertfordshire at the age of eight.

He was elected to the safe Conservative seat of Bournemouth West in 2010 and has since been re-elected three times.

He was made Trade Minister by Boris Johnson in July 2019, before being appointed Minister for State for Northern Ireland in September 2021.

He returned to the former role under Truss last month.

Burns has been tipped to receive a knighthood in Johnson's forthcoming resignation honours list.