Families seek truth over two Troubles-era killings
THE families of two people who were killed in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles have urged the government to help them find out what happened to their loved ones.

Teresa Carson, 47, was found dead at the side of the Glen Road close to the junction with Shaw’s Road, Belfast in November 1974.

William Marchant, 39, was shot on the Shankill Road in April 1987 and later died at the Mater Hospital.

Both of their families have contacted the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to find the truth about their killings.

Troubles victim Teresa Carson (Pics: ICRIR)

“Today our thoughts are very much with the families of Teresa Carson and William Marchant,” ICRIR Assistant Commissioner Amanda Logan said today.

“They have come to the Commission and asked us to help them find out what happened to their loved one,” Ms Logan, who is leading the investigations into both deaths, added.

“We have always underlined the Commission’s unwavering commitment to helping families find the unvarnished truth and this is at the centre of our witness appeals,” she explained.

“The relatives of Teresa Carson and William Marchant believe that someone may hold vital information that could prove key to the investigations.”

William Marchant was shot on the Shankill Road in April 1987

As part of the ICRIR’s appeal for witnesses they will distribute posters and have organised leaflet drops in the areas relating to both investigations.

“These families have waited many years for answers and we at the Commission are committed to doing everything we can to support them,” Ms Logan said.

“If members of the public have any information about either of these cases, please come forward,” she added.

“No matter how unimportant your information may seem, what you share could be vital to finding the truth for the families.

“All information we receive will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

