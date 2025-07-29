Top surgeon tasked with reducing hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland

A LEADING surgeon has been tasked with reducing hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

Professor Mark Taylor will be Northern Ireland’s first Regional Clinical Director for Elective Care it was announced this week.

A senior surgeon, who has held a number of key clinical leadership roles, Prof Taylor will now play a central role in overseeing, leading and supporting the Department of Health’s drive to reduce waiting lists.

“I am delighted that Mark has agreed to take on this role with my Department and I am looking forward to working closely with him,” Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said.

“There are many vital facets to the ongoing drive for elective care recovery in Northern Ireland – including reform, investment, improved productivity and reducing clinical variance,” he added.

“The overriding goal, of course, has to be to get many more people off waiting lists.”

Professor Taylor said he was “honoured” to be chosen for the “vitally important” post.

“Our hospital waiting lists are nothing short of a national shame and I intend to work relentlessly with Department and HSC colleagues to help turn things around,” he said.

“This is a long-term challenge – the Minister has spoken previously about being at the foothills of it.

“I will be devoting all my energies to it and I know colleagues will be doing the same.”

As Regional Clinical Director for Elective Care, Prof Taylor will provide specialist clinical leadership and advice to the Minister Nesbitt and his department.

In May, the department published an Elective Care Implementation and Funding Plan setting out a range of initiatives to tackle hospital waiting lists.

This includes funding of up to £215m for 2025-26.

Some £85m of this will be allocated for red flag and time critical care, while £80m will be used for building up capacity to address the long-standing mismatch with demand and up to £50m will support tackling the backlog in care.

Prof Taylor is a Consultant HPB (Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary) surgeon at the Mater Hospital in Belfast and a visiting professor at Ulster University.