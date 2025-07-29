Archaeologists discover ‘remarkable’ ancient ringfort overlooking Irish beauty spot

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have discovered an ancient ringfort which is believed to have been a settlement for rulers and nobles in Ireland’s early medieval period.

Rathgurreen Ringfort, in the Maree area of Co. Galway, has been described as an “impressive high-status settlement that could date anywhere from the 5th to 12th century AD.

The site, which overlooks Galway Bay, was the focus of an eight-week archaeological excavation, directed by Dr Michelle Comber and Dr Noel McCarthy of the Discipline of Archaeology at University of Galway.

“What we can say with some certainty is that Maree is an ancient territory,” Dr Comber, who is a lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Galway, said.

“There are up to 40 ringforts in the area, most of which are only a third the size of Rathgurreen, not to mention a number of earlier prehistoric sites,” she added.

The ringfort was first investigated and proposed as a high-status settlement – meaning it was home to a local ruler such as a king or lord - by Professor Michael Duignan, then Chair of Archaeology at the University, in the late 1940s.

Excavations now suggest that parts of the site are potentially 1,000 years older than previously thought, with evidence of contact with Rome, Scotland, France, and Scandinavia, possibly including the trade of valuable purple dye made at Rathgurreen.

“The name Mearaí (Maree) appears in several early legends, often associated with warriors or other figures bearing that name,” Dr Comber said.

“Our research confirms that Rathgurreen was the home of a noble family - hence the description as high-status.

“But the story is much deeper and richer.

“We have evidence of continuity and change at this site – a settlement that possibly dates back to the Iron Age, that was later developed into a very fine ringfort.

“A new home with links to ancestors would certainly have been very attractive to early medieval nobility.”

A team of professionals, students and volunteers took part in the archaeological dig this summer on a section of the 100m-diameter ringfort.

They found a number of glass beads, some coloured blue and another turquoise and red.

These have parallels in other parts of Ireland and Scotland in the Iron Age - the era that immediately precedes the early medieval period.

The dig has also confirmed the presence of early medieval pottery from northern France and amber beads likely connected with Scandinavian trade routes used by the Vikings.

Evidence suggesting the manufacture of purple dye at Rathgurreen comprises the remnants of dog-whelk shellfish that were processed at the settlement to produce the rare, and therefore, valuable colouring.

“We are working in an ancient high-status settlement located roughly mid-way along the Atlantic seaboard,” Dr Comber added.

“In no sense, though, would it have been viewed as ‘wild’ or isolated - on the contrary it was part of a wider community and had links with other parts of Ireland, Scotland and mainland Europe.

“The adjacent coast provided relatively easy access to the outside world - seaways were the motorways of their day.

“The big takeaway from this site is that a place like Galway had a wider significance in the past, and that significance translates into the present,” she added.

“This one site has many tales to tell, and roles to play.

“People come to the west of Ireland and they think it’s isolated and remote, but Maree’s ancient remains tell us that western Ireland was not cut off from the wider world, geographically or culturally.”

The excavation marks the launch of a new research project exploring land use through time on the Maree peninsula in Galway with the University team hoping to continue digs at the site in 2026 and to pursue other locations in the area in future years.