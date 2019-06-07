Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump
A BELFAST art gallery is offering the chance to jump on Donald Trump.

Jump Trump is an interactive exhibition comprising of a giant inflatable mat featuring a photograph of the President which visitors can jump onto from a raised platform.

The brainchild of Dutch photographers Erik Kessels and Thomas Mailaender, the new installation has gone on display for the first time at the Golden Thread Gallery as part of the Belfast Photo Festival.

Speaking to The Times, festival director Michael Weir insisted the fact the exhibition opened at the same time as Donald Trump was visiting Ireland is merely “a coincidence.

Jump Trump is part of a larger exhibition being put on at the gallery titled Do Governments Lie?

“The theme of the festival is truth and lies that stemmed from fake news and, really, who is more synonymous with talking about fake news than Donald Trump?” he told The Times.

The exhibit’s official blurb promises “wholesome fun for everyone”.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, the chance you didn’t know you’ve been waiting for. It’s time to take the leap and get the Jump on Trump,” it adds.

“Get up in his face and tell him how you feel!”

According to Weir, the exhibit has divided visitors, though he insists that, like all good art, it is open to multiple interpretations.

“There were people loving it, people a bit sceptical and there have been some taken aback by it but I think that’s just their interpretation of it,” he said.

“It’s a photograph on a mat, and people are welcome to go up and view it from above and not jump or they are welcome to jump, and if you jump it doesn’t mean you loathe him necessarily, you can love him or loathe him and jump.”

The Do Governments Lie? Exhibition runs at Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast until July 30th, 2019.

