Bishop criticises paltry size of collections

THE BISHOP of Portsmouth Philip Egan has complained that his parishioners give “Less than the price of cappuccino” in their weekly collection.

In a pastoral letter called The Future of the Diocese, the bishop revealed that the finances were such that over the next five years the 87 Catholic parishes in the diocese, some containing several churches, will be reduced to 24 ‘pastoral areas’.

The 67-year-old bishop, who has served as Bishop of Portsmouth for ten years, grieves the situation whereby the number of adherents to the church is dwindling. “The numbers have now become so challenging that we have to act more radically,” he said.

In his pastoral letter, the bishop also believes that the Church’s ability to make a meaningful contribution to the problems facing society is limited.

In the pastoral letter he said: “What works of charity, justice and ecology might we undertake? Given that across the diocese the average donation is £2.35 a week — less than a cappuccino — how can we encourage real stewardship, responsibility and tithing? And how can our parish witness to the Gospel in our area? I always remember the challenging question: ‘If your parish closed tomorrow, would anyone who is not a member care?’”

He also spoke of the "toxic effects of an affluent, secular culture".

Bishop Egan takes a conservative stance on social issues such as LGBT rights and abortion. In the past he generated controversy for his views that MPs who voted for same-sex marriage should be banned from receiving communion

Conor Burns MP (Bournemouth West) a Catholic from Belfast, said at the time, in 2014, that he felt unable to take Communion in his local church after his bishop said that politicians who voted for same-sex marriage should be denied the sacrament.

Mr Burns, who was a government minister under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss lost his ministerial position after complaints were made about ‘inappropriate behaviour’ on his part while drunk.

At the time of Bishop Egan’s pronouncement on single-sex marriages, Mr Burns told the Daily Telegraph: “I have been a practising Catholic and communicant within the diocese of Portsmouth since I arrived at Southampton university in 1991 … If the arrival of this bishop means that I can no longer be a practising Catholic within the diocese, that is a tragedy.

“I feel a little less welcome in my home diocese than I did a couple of weeks ago.”