Body found following two-week search for man missing on Lough Erne

A BODY has been found in the search for a man who went missing two weeks ago from Lough Erne in Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McGirr was last seen on a boat on the lough at around 2pm on Saturday, October 29.

He was believed to be travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island in Lower Lough Erne.

His boat was located the following day, however Mr McGirr was not on board.

Police searching for missing Fermanagh man Michael McGirr have uncovered a body. It is understood Michael's body was located where one of our search dogs had indicated during previous searches. Our thoughts are very much with Michael's family and friends and the wider community

On Saturday, a statement from police investigating his disappearance said a body had been recovered.

It added that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The local community had come together to aid in the search for Mr McGirr, with a Facebook page providing updates on the search efforts.

On Saturday, a post on the 'Search for Michael McGirr' page stated that he had been found, thanking everyone for their help.

Meanwhile, the Lough Neagh Rescue organisation, which had been assisting in the search, said in a statement that a body had been recovered.

"Over the last two weekends Lough Neagh Rescue Crews and our statutory agency partners have been involved in the search for a missing person on Lough Erne," read the statement.

"Earlier today [Saturday] the body of the missing person was located and recovered in a multi-agency effort.

"Lough Neagh Rescue wishes to place on record our deepest sympathies to the family of the individual involved and may he Rest in Peace."