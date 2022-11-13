Body found following two-week search for man missing on Lough Erne
News

Body found following two-week search for man missing on Lough Erne

Michael McGirr (Image: PSNI)

A BODY has been found in the search for a man who went missing two weeks ago from Lough Erne in Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McGirr was last seen on a boat on the lough at around 2pm on Saturday, October 29.

He was believed to be travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island in Lower Lough Erne.

His boat was located the following day, however Mr McGirr was not on board.

On Saturday, a statement from police investigating his disappearance said a body had been recovered.

It added that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The local community had come together to aid in the search for Mr McGirr, with a Facebook page providing updates on the search efforts.

On Saturday, a post on the 'Search for Michael McGirr' page stated that he had been found, thanking everyone for their help.

Meanwhile, the Lough Neagh Rescue organisation, which had been assisting in the search, said in a statement that a body had been recovered.

"Over the last two weekends Lough Neagh Rescue Crews and our statutory agency partners have been involved in the search for a missing person on Lough Erne," read the statement.

"Earlier today [Saturday] the body of the missing person was located and recovered in a multi-agency effort.

"Lough Neagh Rescue wishes to place on record our deepest sympathies to the family of the individual involved and may he Rest in Peace."

See More: Fermanagh, Lough Erne, Michael McGirr, PSNI

Related

Sports TV Guide Nov 12-13
Uncategorized 1 day ago

Sports TV Guide Nov 12-13

By: Conor O'Donoghue

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked
News 1 week ago

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

By: Irish Post

10 fascinating things you never knew about Dracula and Irish writer Bram Stoker
Entertainment 1 week ago

10 fascinating things you never knew about Dracula and Irish writer Bram Stoker

By: Irish Post

Latest

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction
Culture 18 hours ago

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut
News 18 hours ago

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut

By: Fiona Audley

Dedicated volunteer Luke Kitching named Luton Irish Person of the year
Community 18 hours ago

Dedicated volunteer Luke Kitching named Luton Irish Person of the year

By: Irish Post

Culture Minister presents Ireland’s new performers' support scheme to MPs at Westminster
News 18 hours ago

Culture Minister presents Ireland’s new performers' support scheme to MPs at Westminster

By: Irish Post

Republic of Ireland WNT v Morocco to be broadcast live
Sport 21 hours ago

Republic of Ireland WNT v Morocco to be broadcast live

By: Conor O'Donoghue