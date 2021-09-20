Body found in search for missing Youtuber Gabriella Petito following large-scale search

A BODY has been found in the search for missing vlogger Gabriella Petito.

The 22-year-old had set off from New York on a road trip with her boyfriend, and the pair had been documenting their adventures on Youtube and Instagram.

Gabriella-- or Gabby, as she was known to her friends-- was reported missing on 11 September.

A large-scale search lasting over a week has now led to the discovery of a body, matching Gabriella's description, in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

According to CNN, FBI agent Charles Jones confirmed in a press conference that "human remains were discovered consistent with the description" of the missing woman.

While full forensic identification has not yet taken place, police believe the remains found are those of Gabriella, and her family has been informed.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

He added: ""I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family."

A video taken from a police body camera days before she was reported missing, showing a distraught and crying Gabriella interacting with an officer after what she claimed was a fight with her boyfriend, was released by police in the hopes it would trigger someone's memory.

Police body cam video shows 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito talking about a fight with her fiancé Brian Laundrie on August 12, just weeks before she was reported missing. https://t.co/dw44VIeRmk pic.twitter.com/paEHFMjIyf — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2021

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, was identified as a person of interest in the case but has reportedly been uncooperative with police.

He has now also been reported missing, having been last seen by family members in Florida on Tuesday.

Police have insisted he is not wanted for a crime-- however an attorney for the Petito family told CNN that the family "want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding."

Gabby's father, Joseph, shared a photograph of his daughter on social media following the news a body had been discovered, writing "She touched the world."