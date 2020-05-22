Body found in search for father of four missing for 18 years
Body found in search for father of four missing for 18 years

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the disappearance of a man reported missing more than 18 years ago believe they have recovered his body from a lake in County Fermanagh.

Michael 'Tony' Lynch was reported missing from his home in Clones, Co Monaghan on 9 January 2002 and had not been seen for more than 18 years.

A campaign to find the father-of-four has been ongoing for almost two decades, and a renewed appeal for information in January led to the discovery of a car submerged in a lake in County Fermanagh earlier in the week.

Gardaí recovered the car from Lough Erne on Tuesday after receiving a tip off from a passerby who noticed the vehicle in the water and recognised it as matching the one owned by Mr Lynch -- a white Mitsubishi Galant.

Gardaí have today confirmed that a body was present in the vehicle, and that they believe it to be the remains of the father of four.

Michael 'Tony' Lynch, originally from Co Fermanagh, has been missing from his home in Monaghan for 18 years (Gardaí)

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who were liaising with Gardaí in the investigation, said:

“Police can confirm that human remains have been found following the recovery of a car from Lough Erne in the Corradillar area of Fermanagh on Monday May 18th.

“The vehicle was located underwater by police divers and recovered for examination and is believed to be the Mitsubishi belonging to Michael ‘Tony’ Lynch who went missing from his home in Clones, Co Monaghan, 18 years ago,” he said.

“We are liaising with colleagues from An Garda Síochána, who are investigating Mr Lynch’s disappearance,” added the spokesman.

Mr Lynch's family have been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed to them to provide support in this difficult time.

