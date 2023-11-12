Boxer jailed for sickening attack on 78-year-old man

A BOXER who organises bare-knuckle boxing events has been jailed for a sickening attack on a 78-year-old man that was captured on CCTV.

Douglas, Joyce, 35, attacked the pensioner at a pub in Manchester's Northern Quarter last October.

Joyce is the founder of 3D Fight Club, which organises events featuring boxing, kickboxing, MMA and bare-knuckle boxing.

Its website describes him as 'coming from an Irish Traveller background… raised on the integrity and honour of the sport [of boxing]'.

On Friday, he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 19 months in jail for causing grievous bodily harm, having pled guilty at an earlier appearance in September.

Attack

On October 23, 2022, Joyce followed the victim into a back room of the pub and began shouting and pointing at him.

He then punched his elderly victim in the face three times, knocking him off his seat and into the seats next to him, causing him to start bleeding.

Joyce continued to stand over the victim in a threatening manner and encouraged another man to punch him too.

#JAILED | Douglas Joyce (35) of Quayside Close, Salford was sentenced to 19 months in jail for GBH after he assaulted and seriously injured a 78-year-old man inside a pub on Thomas Street in Manchester City Centre Details here ➡️ https://t.co/SaC2qsavlP pic.twitter.com/1DOGe5Eo04 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 10, 2023

When the victim stood up, Joyce launched a hard left punch to the victim's face, propelling him backwards over the table and chairs behind him.

Joyce continued to stand directly over his victim, leaning into him while shouting and pointing, before one final punch to the victim's face as he was helpless on the ground.

The victim's testimony and CCTV evidence pointed to Joyce being primarily responsible for the man's injuries and he was arrested and charged with section 18 assault.

'Horrendous assault'

Detective Constable Natalie Hollows said Joyce, of Quayside Close in Salford, had been wearing a large pyramid-style ring that contributed to the injuries sustained by the victim.

"Joyce is an aggressive and violent man who intended to intimidate and inflict pain on a vulnerable 78 year old man by carrying out this horrendous assault," she said.

"Joyce was wearing a large gold pyramid-style ring when he punched the man in the face, causing him significant injury due to the size and shape accelerated by force and the series of punches he endured.

"I'm glad Joyce will now face time behind bars as punishment for his actions and hope he takes this time to reflect on the impact of his actions."

The second man involved in the assault was sentenced to an 18-month community order for assault causing occasioning actual bodily harm.