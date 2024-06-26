Boy sustains life-threatening injuries after quad bike collision in Derry

A BOY has been left with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a quad bike in Co. Derry.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle collision, which occurred in the Ballygudden Road area of Eglington at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Police have now appealed for information about the incident.

"Shortly before 11.30am, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in an incident," said Sergeant Irwin of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a 14-year-old boy, who was riding the quad bike, was taken to hospital for injuries described as life-threatening following the incident.

"The road, which was closed, reopened following the collision.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or anyone who may have dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 675 25/06/24."