Britain and Ireland close to agreement on Troubles legacy as victims demand clarity

PRESSURE is mounting on the British government to finalise a long-anticipated agreement with the Republic of Ireland on legacy issues stemming from Northern Ireland’s Troubles, as victims’ groups and MPs voice growing frustration over continued delays.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has formally called on Secretary of State Hilary Benn to provide a clear timetable for the announcement of a joint UK-Ireland framework to deal with the legacy of past violence.

In a letter to Benn, Committee Chair Tonia Antoniazzi expressed concern that the delay has had a “profound impact” on victims and survivors still seeking justice and truth.

Antoniazzi pressed for transparency, asking Benn to explain why progress has stalled since public indications in April suggested an agreement was imminent.

She also urged the government to ensure that victims and survivors are not only kept informed but are meaningfully involved in the process going forward.

The Committee had already submitted a summary of evidence from its inquiry into legacy issues earlier this summer, hoping to inform policy decisions ahead of any announcement.

Benn appeared before the Committee as recently as September 3 to address these matters.

Despite the domestic frustrations, recent diplomatic developments suggest that an agreement is close.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the two governments are “very close” to establishing a new framework.

“Very good progress has been made on legacy,” Martin said.

“The prime minister and I agreed that we are close to setting out a framework to address legacy issues, recognising its importance to victims and survivors and to the wider community in Northern Ireland and across these islands.”

However, Martin stopped short of giving a firm timeline, only stating that the agreement would be completed shortly.

The urgency stems in part from the widespread rejection of the UK’s Legacy Act, passed by the previous Conservative government in 2023.

The legislation aimed at drawing a line under Troubles-era investigations was condemned by all of Northern Ireland’s major political parties, victims’ groups and the Irish Government.

Among its most contentious elements was a provision offering conditional immunity to suspects, a clause later disapplied following legal challenges brought by bereaved families.

The Act also shut down historical inquests and handed all legacy cases to a newly created body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), from May 2024.

Although the commission remains in place, its future role may be redefined depending on the outcome of the new UK-Ireland agreement.

The Taoiseach’s optimism was echoed by Tánaiste Simon Harris earlier this month, who said that the agreement was “effectively there”.

As anticipation builds, victims’ groups are becoming increasingly vocal in their demands for inclusion and clarity.

There is concern that further delays could deepen the sense of injustice and mistrust that has long plagued efforts to address the painful legacy of the Troubles.