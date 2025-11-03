Scottish loyalist group boycotts national anthem over King Charles’ Vatican visit
News

Scottish loyalist group boycotts national anthem over King Charles’ Vatican visit

A LOYALIST group in Glasgow has sparked controversy after refusing to sing God Save the King during a recent Remembrance event, citing opposition to King Charles’s visit to the Vatican.

Members of the West End Ulster Defence Union (WEUDU) took part in a ceremony at Victoria Park over the weekend.

Despite the group’s traditionally royalist leanings, the national anthem was deliberately omitted from the proceedings.

In a statement shared on social media, the WEUDU said the decision reflected their belief that King Charles had “disregarded his sacred commitment” by engaging in ecumenical worship with the Pope.

The group emphasised that their loyalty was to “the Throne as ordained under God”, rather than to any monarch they view as compromising the Protestant faith.

“As long as Charles persists in disregarding that sacred commitment, we cannot, in good conscience, recognise him as the rightful king,” the post read.

“We continue to pray that he will repent and return to the truth of the Gospel and the responsibilities of a Christian Sovereign.”

The backlash follows the King’s historic meeting with the Pope on October 23, where he and Queen Camilla took part in a joint service at the Sistine Chapel.

It marked the first time in five centuries that a British monarch had prayed alongside a pontiff.

The move has divided opinion among Protestant loyalists.

Reverend Kyle Paisley, son of the late unionist MP Ian Paisley, warned prior to the Vatican service that the King risked breaking his coronation oath to uphold the Protestant faith.

He told BBC Ulster that Charles “would not be defending a reformed faith when he mixes in that kind of way”.

Instead of the national anthem, participants at Saturday’s gathering sang I Vow to Thee, My Country.

