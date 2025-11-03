Government to consider accommodation charges for working asylum aeekers
THE Irish government is set to discuss major changes to the state’s asylum and refugee accommodation system.

This could mean introducing weekly charges for workers in International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centres and a drop in entitlements for Ukrainian refugees.

Ministers are expected to meet today as part of the Cabinet Committee on Migration to sign off on a new contribution model requiring employed IPAS residents to pay between €15 and €238 per week, depending on income.

The plan is being developed by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy and is designed to encourage movement out of state-provided accommodation.

Officials estimate that implementing the system could take up to a year.

Applicants who build up unpaid charges could face restrictions on citizenship applications until their debts are settled.

The measure aligns with commitments in the Programme for Government requiring international protection applicants to contribute toward their accommodation costs.

The Cabinet committee will also consider tighter rules for Ukrainian refugees arriving under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive.

Ministers are weighing a proposal to reduce state accommodation entitlements for new arrivals from 90 days to 30 days, amid a continued rise in arrivals and pressure on capacity.

According to recent government figures, Ireland has received over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since 2022, with around 80,000 still residing in the country.

A leaked Department of Justice note warned that capacity could be exhausted by the end of November if current trends continue.

Labour housing spokesperson Conor Sheehan criticised the proposal, arguing that it is unrealistic to expect refugees to find housing within 30 days and warning of a potential return to emergency tented accommodation.

“If the minister does this without forward planning, we will end up again with people forced into rough sleeping,” he said, according to the Irish independent.

The Cabinet will also examine proposals to limit accommodation for Ukrainians who have already held temporary protection in another EU member state and to introduce time limits for those who arrived in Ireland before March 2024.

These moves come amid rising public scrutiny of Ireland’s migration policy.

