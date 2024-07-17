British Government to repeal Controversial Legacy Act

THE CONTROVERSIAL Legacy Act, which came into force under the Conservatives earlier this year, is set to be repealed.

Ahead of the General Election earlier this month, the Labour Party pledged in its manifesto to repeal and replace the act should it come to power.

Following the party's landslide victory, the government confirmed today via the King's Speech that tackling the act was among its priorities.

"My government will continue to support the political institutions and devolved government in Northern Ireland," said King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament.

"In consultation with all parties, measures will be brought forward to begin the process of repealing and replacing the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023."

The Legacy Act was passed in September 2023 and from May 1, 2024, saw all Troubles-era inquests and investigations shut down.

Form that date, all cases were instead dealt with through a new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

All the major political parties in Northern Ireland had opposed the act over concerns it would deny justice to victims and families.

'Toxic'

Responding to the announcement, solicitor and Sinn Féin MP John Finucane described the act as 'cruel'.

"I welcome the commitment from the British Government that it will now begin the process of repealing the Tories' shameful Legacy Act," he said.

"This cruel legislation failed victims and families, and we will now engage with the new government to see what their approach will be.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with families in their dignified campaign for truth and justice."

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood praised the new government for listening to people from the North.

"We have worked hard alongside Labour MPs to make the repeal of the toxic Tory Legacy Act an early commitment of the new government in London," said the Foyle MP.

"I am pleased that the commitment was made in the King's Speech today and that we can look forward to progress in this parliamentary session.

"This is an early demonstration from the Labour Government that they will take a radically different approach to the North than their predecessors.

"Political parties and victims' groups from across our society opposed the attempts to shut down paths to justice and accountability — the united campaign, led by those most affected, has driven this change."

'Not fit for purpose'

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also welcomed the proposed repeal of the 'fundamentally flawed and morally repugnant' legislation.

However, he also called on new Prime Minister Keir Starmer to press Taoiseach Simon Harris on the role of 'the Irish Government, garda and wider society in the Troubles'.

"Thus far, Dublin has behaved like a spectator, lecturing us all about dealing with the Troubles yet failing to see their own shortcomings," he said.

"It is time for truth from Dublin."

The Irish Government launched an inter-state legal challenge to the legislation in December 2023 under then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

While still ongoing, Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin welcomed today's development.

"It is very welcome that the new British Government is following through on their election manifesto commitment to repeal and replace the Legacy Act," said the Tánaiste.

"I have always been clear that this Act, as it stands, is not fit for purpose.

"I discussed this issue with the new Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, last week, and I look forward to working with him as he takes this forward in the months ahead.

"The needs of victims and full compliance with the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) must be at the heart of this revised approach."