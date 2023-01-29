Brother of murdered Natalie McNally calls for end to 'scourge' of violence against women as hundreds attend rally

THE BROTHER of murdered mother-to-be Natalie McNally has called for an end to the 'scourge' of violence against women.

Brendan McNally was speaking on Saturday at a rally organised by the National Women's Council in memory of his sister, who was murdered in her Lurgan home on December 18.

The event at Lurgan Park came on the same day the PSNI renewed their appeal for information into the murder of the 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

'Underdog fighter'

Addressing the crowd, Mr McNally said his sister was 'the classic epitome of an underdog fighter'.

She was passionate about animal welfare, human rights and the protection of the young and those with special needs, perhaps coming from her own experience of learning to live with type 1 diabetes and not allowing it to hold her back.

"It is then a painful irony, because of the terrible manner in which her life was taken, that had the situation been different, and had this happened to one of her sisters, Natalie would be as indignant as all of us are today," said Mr McNally.

"Violence against women and girls is one of the great scourges of our society. This is no basis for a shared future.

"The time has long come for us all to recognise that we cannot rest until perpetual coercive assault against women is ended for good."

An emotional afternoon in Lurgan as thousands gather with Natalie McNally’s family to remember Natalie & all victims of gender based violence. Violence against women & girls must stop now. If you have any information, please hear the appeal of Natalie’s family & come forward. pic.twitter.com/Y2aL6YD8Lr — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) January 28, 2023

Mr McNally added that with its legacy of conflict, Northern Ireland had a unique experience with violence against women.

"We have to achieve a society in which all women know they are living in an authentic peace, and that can only be built with no less than the transformation of culture and attitudes," he said.

"While violence against women is a global problem, we have to recognise what it is that makes our experience of it on this island distinct.

Thank you to everyone who showed up for Natalie and Dean and for women everywhere today. Thank you especially to Natalie’s family for their bravery today.

It has been a deeply moving tribute 💙💕 pic.twitter.com/O1afyVT4oD — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 28, 2023

"In Northern Ireland there has been unfortunately too high a tolerance for the performance of toxic insecurity in all its forms.

"Anna Burns, in her novel Milkman, writes about how conflict has conditioned us away from 'a proper understanding of what constitutes encroachment'.

"The women of Northern Ireland have to reclaim their right to have their intuition and their repugnance count."

'Fortitude'

Renewing the PSNI's appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness praised the resilience of Ms Nally's family.

"We are committed to finding answers for Natalie's heartbroken family," he said.

"It is shocking that the mother-to-be was brutally murdered in her own home, which should have been a place of safety for her.

"I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie's family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

They can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.