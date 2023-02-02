Man in court charged with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally who was pregnant when fatally stabbed in her home in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the man, who is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning, was first arrested on December 19 and then re-arrested on Tuesday, January 31 in the Lisburn area.

Ms McNally, 32, was killed on the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022 in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

At the time, she was 15 weeks pregnant with her first child — a boy, who Ms McNally's heartbroken family have since named Dean.

Earlier this month a reward of £20,000 was offered by Crimestoppers for information that led to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

On Saturday, January 28 some 1,000 people came together to remember Ms McNally at a rally held at Lurgan Park.

Organised by the National Women's Council (NWC), it was attended by Natalie's parents Noel and Bernie and her brothers Brendan, Niall and Declan, as well as Sinn Féin's Northern Ireland leader, Michelle O'Neill.

The NWC organised a second rally in Dublin yesterday, St Brigid’s Day, where protestors demonstrated outside the Dáil calling for better protection for and an end to violence against women across the island of Ireland.