Detectives renew appeal for information one month on from murder of mother-to-be Natalie McNally

DETECTIVES investigating the fatal stabbing of mother-to-be Natalie McNally have renewed their appeal for information one month on from her murder.

Ms McNally, 32, was killed on the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022 in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

At the time, she was 15 weeks pregnant with her first child — a boy, who Ms McNally's heartbroken family have named Dean.

A reward of £20,000 have been offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

'Unimaginable heartache'

"The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

"They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie's baby boy, who they have named Dean.

"Natalie's killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family."

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

This includes video of a man they wish to identify who was captured arriving at Silverwood Green on December 18 at 8.52pm before walking away at 9.30pm.

"Please remember, this was the night of Sunday, December 18 — that's the same day as the World Cup Final,” said DCI McGuinness.

“I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday.

“If you witnessed anything untoward — no matter how insignificant it may seem — or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

"I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police."

'Unusual gait'

DCI McGuinness added that he hoped clues from the CCTV footage could help jog someone's memory.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us," he said.

"Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing.

"The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

"We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder.

"Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is."

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.