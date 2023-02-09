Two men arrested in Natalie McNally murder investigation released without charge

TWO men who were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have been released without charge.

The PSNI has confirmed in a statement that the men, aged 32 and 46, have been released “unconditionally” and “are no longer considered suspects”.

Ms McNally, 32, was killed on the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022 in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

At the time, she was 15 weeks pregnant with her first child — a boy, who Ms McNally's heartbroken family have since named Dean.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with Ms McNally’s murder and appeared in court on February 2.