Two men arrested in Natalie McNally murder investigation released without charge
News

Two men arrested in Natalie McNally murder investigation released without charge

TWO men who were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have been released without charge.

The PSNI has confirmed in a statement that the men, aged 32 and 46, have been released “unconditionally” and “are no longer considered suspects”.

Ms McNally, 32, was killed on the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022 in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

At the time, she was 15 weeks pregnant with her first child — a boy, who Ms McNally's heartbroken family have since named Dean.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with Ms McNally’s murder and appeared in court on February 2.

See More: Murder, Natalie McNally, PSNI

Related

Man in court charged with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 1 week ago

Man in court charged with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Fiona Audley

Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital
News 2 weeks ago

Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Fresh appeal and £20k reward for information on Irishman’s ‘brutal’ murder
News 2 weeks ago

Fresh appeal and £20k reward for information on Irishman’s ‘brutal’ murder

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'
News 11 hours ago

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'

By: Gerard Donaghy

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby
News 12 hours ago

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby

By: Joe Horgan

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity
News 13 hours ago

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity

By: Gerard Donaghy

Coming to terms with the past
News 1 day ago

Coming to terms with the past

By: Malachi O'Doherty

‘Come and celebrate’: Mayor of London confirms plans for St Patrick’s Festival 2023
Entertainment 1 day ago

‘Come and celebrate’: Mayor of London confirms plans for St Patrick’s Festival 2023

By: Irish Post