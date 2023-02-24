Calling the shots

Fancy a dream evening out in London with great Irish and British food, good company and tasting a few leading Irish single malt whiskeys? James Ruddy reports

When it comes to memorable evenings out, I can’t think of much better than washing down Killough Bay oysters and truffled mushrooms whilst trying out some of Ireland’s best whiskeys.

Not only that, but whilst you are sipping the golden dew, you could also be listening to Irish whiskey educator Charlie McCarthy guiding you through the magical flavours and the history of every drop.

That’s the prospect for a special event created as a warm-up, on Thursday, March 9, before the St Patrick’s celebrations.

The tasting is being hosted by The Single Malt Shop, the whiskey connoisseurs and newly launched drinks retailer, who have signed up Charlie to steer guests through five coveted Irish whiskeys which are exclusively bottled or sold by them.

The £50-a -head journey through the blends will be accompanied by a menu of bespoke dishes by Darby’s, in Viaduct Gardens, based in London’s Nine Elms, which is owned by renowned Dublin chef, Robin Gill.

A limited gathering of just 40 guests will enjoy some of Robin’s famous snacks and classic small plates that champion the best ingredients from across Britain and Ireland. Truffled mushroom croquettes, smoked eel Gilda, beef nuggets, mustard and pickles, Cornish crab cocktail, gem lettuce and classically dressed Killough bay oyster, to name a few.

Unique to the tasting, five brands from across three distilleries will be showcasing their elite pours, with bottle value ranging from £65 to £285.

