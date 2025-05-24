Cardinal Dolan visits 100-year-old nun who taught him in his early years

CARDINAL Timothy Michael Dolan, Archbishop of New York, shared a video this month in which he appears with Sister Mary Bosco in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The 100-year-old Irish nun, a Sister of Mercy, taught him as a young boy in Missouri.

Cardinal Dolan is now back in the US after being in Rome participating in the conclave in which Pope Leo XIV was elected.

The cardinal is seen as having been instrumental in the elevation of Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago to the papacy.

Cardinal Dolan said that Sister Mary Bosco “played a crucial role in my life,” as she was his teacher in second, fourth, and fifth grade.