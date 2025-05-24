Cardinal Dolan visits 100-year-old nun who taught him in his early years
News

Cardinal Dolan visits 100-year-old nun who taught him in his early years

CARDINAL Timothy Michael Dolan, Archbishop of New York, shared a video this month in which he appears with Sister Mary Bosco in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The 100-year-old Irish nun, a Sister of Mercy, taught him as a young boy in Missouri.

Cardinal Dolan is now back in the US after being in Rome participating in the conclave in which Pope Leo XIV was elected.

The cardinal is seen as having been instrumental in the elevation of Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago to the papacy.

Cardinal Dolan said that Sister Mary Bosco “played a crucial role in my life,” as she was his teacher in second, fourth, and fifth grade.

See More: Cardinal Dolan, Nun, Offaly

Related

Teen accused of killing Irish chef to be tried as juvenile
News 2 hours ago

Teen accused of killing Irish chef to be tried as juvenile

By: Mal Rogers

Donaldson trial rescheduled for November
News 3 hours ago

Donaldson trial rescheduled for November

By: Catriona Gray

Plans to reform triple lock on Irish overseas troop deployment confirmed
News 21 hours ago

Plans to reform triple lock on Irish overseas troop deployment confirmed

By: Catriona Gray

Latest

Ten minutes with Johnny McEvoy
Life & Style 22 hours ago

Ten minutes with Johnny McEvoy

By: Irish Post

Memoir and music collide as Bono faces mortality and finds renewed purpose
Entertainment 1 day ago

Memoir and music collide as Bono faces mortality and finds renewed purpose

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

A clean sweep for Galway’s beaches
Travel 1 day ago

A clean sweep for Galway’s beaches

By: Mal Rogers

Britain’s migration debate risks repeating past mistakes
Comment 1 day ago

Britain’s migration debate risks repeating past mistakes

By: Paul Donovan

Interim report released into sinking of luxury yacht Bayesian
News 1 day ago

Interim report released into sinking of luxury yacht Bayesian

By: Mal Rogers

A cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy
Entertainment 1 day ago

A cinematic toast to Ireland’s culinary and drinks legacy

By: Irish Post