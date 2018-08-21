Case dropped against former police chief accused of lying about ‘culpability of fans’ at Hillsborough

A FORMER police chief who was accused of telling alleged lies about the ‘culpability of fans’ over the Hillsborough tragedy has had the case against him dropped.

Norman Bettison had been charged with four counts of misconduct in public office, which also related to him allegedly being untruthful over his role in the response to the disaster.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said developments meant there was no longer a realistic chance of prosecution.

Steve Kelly, whose brother Mick, 38, was one of 96 Liverpool fans who lost their lives in the 1989 disaster, said he felt like he had been ‘beaten up’.

'Disappointing for the families'

The CPS confirmed its decision at a hearing at Preston Crown Court this morning.

“Since the original decision to charge Norman Bettison in June 2017 there have been a number of significant developments which have affected the available evidence,” said Sue Hemming, CPS Director of Legal Services.

“These include changes in the evidence of two witnesses and the death of a third witness.

“Our latest review of the evidence has concluded the collective impact of these developments means there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

“I appreciate this news will be disappointing for the families and the CPS will meet with them in person to explain the decision.

“I would remind all concerned that although criminal proceedings are no longer active against Norman Bettison, there are five other defendants facing charges relating to Hillsborough and each has the right to a fair trial.

“It is therefore extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Speaking outside court, Mr Kelly, whose family is of Irish descent, said: “I’m absolutely devastated. I feel as if I’ve been beaten up this morning.

“I feel as though we are treading water a little bit.”

Charges

Bettison, a former South Yorkshire Police officer, was off duty on the day of the tragedy but attended Hillsborough as a spectator.

He was later appointed chief constable of Merseyside Police and West Yorkshire Police.

The charges against him alleged he had been untruthful both when he described his role in the police response as ‘peripheral’ and when he claimed he had “never attempted to shift blame onto the shoulders of Liverpool supporters”.

He was also alleged to have been untruthful when asserting he had never ‘besmirched’ Liverpool supporters and when he said he had never offered any view other than that Liverpool fans had not caused the disaster.

Five other people are due to stand trial later this year, including former Chief Superintendent of South Yorkshire Police David Duckenfield.

Match Commander on the day of the disaster, he is accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children.

He was not charged in relation to the death of 96th fan Tony Bland as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell is charged with health and safety, and safety at sports grounds offences.

Former solicitor Peter Metcalf and former police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster are charged with perverting the course of justice.