CCTV to be brought to GAA grounds targeted in ‘long line of attacks’ in Belfast

COUNCILLORS are working on bringing CCTV to a GAA club grounds in Belfast which has been the subject of multiple sectarian motivated attacks.

The Henry Jones Playing Field in the Church Road area of east Belfast is the home of East Belfast GAA.

For months the site has been targeted in a series of attacks deemed hate crimes by the PSNI.

Yesterday the grounds were targeted once again when a security alert was issued after the police force confirmed it “received a report that devices have been left at the playing field”.

Police were at the site for most of the day, while the alert was in place, with children attending summer activities at a nearby nursery and school evacuated to safety.

Yesterday evening a statement was made by the PSNI's Inspector McCrum confirming that no devices had been found at the site.

“Police received a report just before 10.25am that a claim had been made to an elected representative that a number of devices had been left in the vicinity of playing fields in the Church Road area of the city,” Insp McCrum said.

“Two nearby roads were closed and premises, including a nursery and a school which was hosting a summer scheme, were evacuated.

“A thorough search of the area has been conducted and, thankfully, nothing untoward has been found,” he confirmed.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches were carried out," he added.

“We appreciate this has caused considerable inconvenience, particularly to the children and their parents, but public safety is our priority."

Following the incident SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite, who is the Belfast City Council Group Leader, called for an end to the repeated attacks on the club.

“The establishment of East Belfast GAA has been welcomed by the vast majority of the local community in the area, but still a narrow minded and backwards element continue to target this club for having the temerity to take part in gaelic games,” he said.

“This is the latest in a long line of attacks on their playing facilities, but I know this club won’t be intimidated.”

He added: “To the people behind these attacks I say loudly and clearly that they will not succeed in ruining something positive or in creating further division in the community.

“People of all ages and from diverse backgrounds come to this club to engage in a sport that brings people together, in stark contrast to those who wish to drive people apart.”

Outlining the council’s plans to tackle the continued attacks, Coucillor de Faoite said they are “currently working on bringing CCTV to this site so that those who regularly target these facilities can be held accountable”.

He explained: “We need to see an end to these attacks once and for all and I would urge those responsible to stop now or face the consequences.

“It’s deeply disheartening after a dark few days for our city that we are seeing further incidents of hate and I would call on those with influence to put a stop to these scenes before any more harm is done.”