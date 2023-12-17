Politicians condemn criminal damage at GAA club's East Belfast home in 'latest hate-filled incident'

POLITICIANS have united in their condemnation of damage caused to a sports ground in East Belfast used by a GAA club, which police are treating as a hate crime.

On Tuesday night, oil was poured over the goal mouths at the Henry Jones Playing Fields on Church Road, a council-owned site that is home to the East Belfast GAA club.

It is the latest incident in which the GAA club — the first in the east of the city for half-a-century — has been targeted.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey described the latest attack as 'barbaric' while UUP leader Doug Beattie branded it 'disgraceful'.

"Police are investigating a report of criminal damage in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh," said a statement from the PSNI.

"It was reported that oil had been poured over goal mouths.

"The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been occurred sometime from Tuesday night, December 12."

Latest incident

Tuesday's incident follows a security alert at the ground in May that resulted in a nearby primary school closing for the day while police searched the area.

In August, damage was caused to the goalposts at the ground in an incident that was also treated as a hate crime by police.

Days later, a suspicious object at the ground sparked a security alert resulting in a school and two nurseries nearby being forced to close.

The device was later determined to be an ‘elaborate hoax’.

In October, Belfast City Council approved a £37,000 security overhaul of the site following recommendations from the PSNI in the wake of the incidents.

In a separate incident in April, a primary school that allowed the club to hold a GAA taster event on its premises had to opt out of hosting future events after receiving 'intimidatory' emails and social media comments.

Oil poured on the goalmouth at the East Belfast GAA pitch. Absolute joke pic.twitter.com/HlcMsRZQo2 — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) December 14, 2023

Reacting to the latest incident, Ms Hargey called on sports organisations of all codes to show solidarity with the club.

"Tuesday night's barbaric attack on the Henry Jones Playing Fields, used by East Belfast GAA, is disgusting and should be condemned by all across society," said the South Belfast MLA.

"Disgraceful incidents like this do not represent the vast majority of people here who are focused on moving forward and on the future.

"All sporting organisations must stand together against these reckless attacks on these pitches and the clear attempt to stop the growth of Gaelic games in this area. It must stop."

UUP leader and Upper Bann MLA Mr Beattie tweeted: "Disgraceful — I have visited East Belfast GAA. They just want to play sport. Leave them alone & let them enjoy it."

'Bigotry and hatred'

Local councillors also condemned the vandalism, with the Alliance Party's Michael Long saying the repeated attacks are 'beyond tiresome'.

"I stand by East Belfast GAA after this latest hate-filled incident and I call on all parties to do the same," he said.

"This is sadly not the first time the club has been targeted.

"It is beyond tiresome that a club just wanting to play sport and contribute positively to the local community once again faces this bigotry and hatred."

SDLP counterpart Séamas de Faoite tweeted: "Have these idiots nothing better to be doing?

"Have they not accepted that every elected party in East Belfast has accepted the diversity of sport at Henry Jones?

"That includes the GAA. Move on. Get over yourself."

Meanwhile, the Green Party's Anthony Flynn dubbed those responsible 'eejits'.

"East Belfast GAA have delivered so much positive change for East Belfast through sport and skills for young people," he tweeted.

"Eejits who continue to terrorise them & their own community contribute nothing to the area."

Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to contact police in 101, quoting reference 1110 of December 13.