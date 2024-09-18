Politicians condemn second security alert in two days at home of East Belfast GAA

POLITICIANS have condemned a second security alert in two days at a Belfast sports ground used by a GAA club.

The two incidents are the latest in a string of security alerts at the Henry Jones Playing Fields on Church Road in Castlereagh, which are used by East Belfast GAA.

This evening, Sinn Féin's Deirdre Hargey described today's alert as 'absolutely disgraceful'.

The PSNI were originally alerted to a suspicious object at the ground shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

The grounds and a number of surrounding roads were closed as police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

The security alert ended this morning as police declared the object as 'nothing untoward' but said they were continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, officers were back at the site again this afternoon following a second incident.

"We are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast," read a statement.

"Closure between Manse Road and Ballygowan Road. Access to schools in the area from Manse Road. Further updates in due course."

'Endless cycle of attacks'

Speaking today, Ms Hargey branded the security alerts acts of intimidation.

"It is absolutely disgraceful that police are attending a second security alert in two days at pitches used by East Belfast GAA," said the MLA for South Belfast.

"Each one of these incidents are despicable attempts to intimidate children and adults playing sport.

"Those behind this vile behaviour must be brought to justice and face the full force of the law. We need to see a more robust response to ensure this endless cycle of attacks are stopped and those responsible are apprehended.

"Gaelic games continue to flourish across our community, the deplorable actions of a minority will not subvert this growth."

SDLP counterpart Matthew O'Toole said the actions of those behind the security alerts 'shame us all'.

"Extremely frustrating that there is yet another security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields targeting East Belfast GAA, and causing considerable disruption to Lough View Integrated Primary School, the local nurseries and neighbours," he posted on Facebook.

"East Belfast is one of the largest GAA clubs in Ireland. Their growth is a testament to the hard work of Gaels across East Belfast, and the desire for a more inclusive city.

"Those who want to keep us in the past are a small minority, and their actions should shame us all."

Meanwhile, UUP leader Doug Beattie posted on Twitter/X: "This disgraceful intimidation of @EastBelfastGAA must stop.

"Not only is it intimidation of those who just want to play sport but it is also having an effect on local community, police resources & putting military EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] at risk."

Previous incidents

East Belfast GAA — the first GAA club in the east of the city for half-a-century — has been targeted several times in the past.

In May 2023, a security alert at the playing fields resulted in a nearby primary school closing for the day while police searched the area.

Three months later, the goalposts at the ground were set on fire in an incident that was treated as a hate crime by police.

Days later, a suspicious object at the ground sparked a security alert resulting in a school and two nurseries nearby being forced to close.

The device was later determined to be an 'elaborate hoax'.

In October last year, Belfast City Council approved a £37,000 security overhaul of the site following recommendations from the PSNI in the wake of the incidents.

However, in December, the ground was targeted once again when oil was poured over the goal mouths in an incident that was again investigated as a hate crime.

Another security alert at the ground in May of this year also drew condemnation.

In a separate incident in April 2023, a primary school that allowed the club to hold a GAA taster event on its premises had to opt out of hosting future events after receiving 'intimidatory' emails and social media comments.