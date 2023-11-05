Co. Armagh club leads tributes to member who died in crash on way home from 40th birthday party

A GAA CLUB in Co. Armagh has led tributes to one of its members who died in a crash while returning home from his 40th birthday party.

Patrick Grimley, secretary of Madden Rapareees GFC, died in a four-vehicle collision in the Markethill area of Co. Armagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say eight other people were injured in the collision, which occurred as Mr Grimley was on his way home from celebrating his birthday in Dundalk on Friday night.

'Brilliant family man'

In a statement, Madden Raparees chairman Paddy Woods said the father-of-three — brother of Armagh footballer Niall Grimley — would be 'terribly missed'.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic and sudden passing of our Club Secretary, Patrick Grimley," read the statement.

"Patrick was a brilliant family man, and along with his wife Ciera, could always be seen supporting his children at their various hobbies and activities.

"His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also.

"Patrick has been a major driving force for our club over his last five years as Secretary and in particular this year with our Club Draw.

"His dedication and commitment to make our club the best we could be, both on and off the field, knew no bounds."

It added: "Our thoughts are also with all those injured In last night's accident, and we ask you to keep them all In your thoughts and prayers over the coming days."

'Life cut too short'

A statement from the Armagh County Board said its thoughts were with the family of friends of Mr Grimley.

"We deeply regret to learn of the tragic death of Paddy Grimley, brother of Senior Footballer Niall and esteemed Armagh TV commentator," it read.

"We send our most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, Gaels of Madden Raparees and the wider GAA family.

"We continue to keep those injured and their families in our thoughts and prayers."

We deeply regret to learn of the tragic death of Paddy Grimley, brother of Senior Footballer Niall & esteemed Armagh TV commentator. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, Gaels of @maddenraparees & the wider GAA family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7eqcAQbDWB — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) November 4, 2023

Other GAA clubs also paid their respects to the popular clubman and offered their condolences to Mr Grimley's loved ones.

"A husband, father, son, brother and Gael whose life has been cut all too short," wrote Tír na nÓg GFC.

"A diligent secretary who was always easy to work with and held the ethos of the GAA front and centre."

Armagh Harps GFC posted: "The Club was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Paddy Grimley, An Runaí Madden.

"We offer sincere condolences to his wife, children, parents, siblings, extended family and Madden Gaels.

"Those injured are also in our thoughts and prayers."

Meanwhile, Middletown GAA added: "Paddy was a hard-working and well-respected Secretary of Madden GAA and we extend our sympathy to all of our friends and colleagues in Madden.

"Our prayers and thoughts are also with all those injured in last nights accident."

The collision occurred on Gosford Road in Markethill at around 1.20am on Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with camera footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23.