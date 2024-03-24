Co. Derry teenager arrested under Terrorism Act is charged to court
A TEENAGER from Co. Derry arrested on Saturday under the Terrorism Act has been charged to court.

The 17-year-old was detained in Claudy yesterday morning and subsequently charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 25.

The arrest is part of an investigation into reports that an armed and masked gang entered a number of local bars in Dungiven, Co. Derry on January 19.

The group reportedly claimed to represent the IRA and threatened people inside the bars.

The 17-year-old is the third person to be arrested by detectives investigating the matter.

Two men, aged 58 and 30, were previously charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men appeared in court at the end of January.

Investigators have now renewed their appeal for information and particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle linked to the incident.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and, as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA," said Detective Inspector Walls of the PSNI.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1421 of January 19, 2024.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

