Co. Galway woman dies three days after serious assault

A WOMAN who was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Co. Galway has passed away.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital for treatment following Monday night's incident at a residence in Ballinasloe.

Named locally as Searon Naughton, she died on Thursday as a result of her injuries.

Before her death, Mrs Naughton's husband appeared at Ballinasloe District Court charged with assaulting his wife and causing her harm.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.