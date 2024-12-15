Lord of the Dance
Co. Galway woman dies three days after serious assault
News

Co. Galway woman dies three days after serious assault

A WOMAN who was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Co. Galway has passed away.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital for treatment following Monday night's incident at a residence in Ballinasloe.

Named locally as Searon Naughton, she died on Thursday as a result of her injuries.

Before her death, Mrs Naughton's husband appeared at Ballinasloe District Court charged with assaulting his wife and causing her harm.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Galway

Related

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault
News 3 days ago

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway
News 2 weeks ago

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested after cocaine, Rolex watches and Range Rover seized by gardaí in Co. Galway
News 3 weeks ago

Three arrested after cocaine, Rolex watches and Range Rover seized by gardaí in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city
News 2 days ago

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

By: Fiona Audley

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse
News 2 days ago

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched

By: Fiona Audley

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service
News 2 days ago

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

By: Fiona Audley