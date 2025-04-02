Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin

GARDAÍ are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Dublin for more than a week.

Philip Massey, 53, was reported missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire on Monday, March 24, 2025.

He was last seen two days earlier on the afternoon of Saturday, March 22, 2025.

On Tuesday, gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information on the missing man.

Mr Massey is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Mr Massey's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.