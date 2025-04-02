Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin
News

Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin

Philip Massey was last seen on Saturday, March 22 (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Dublin for more than a week.

Philip Massey, 53, was reported missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire on Monday, March 24, 2025.

He was last seen two days earlier on the afternoon of Saturday, March 22, 2025.

On Tuesday, gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information on the missing man.

Mr Massey is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Mr Massey's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

See More: Dublin, Dun Laoghaire

Related

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement
News 1 day ago

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement

By: Grainne Conroy

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement
News 1 day ago

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement

By: Gerard Cassini

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin
Life & Style 1 week ago

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Review: Daithí – Ferry2Aran
Culture 1 day ago

Review: Daithí – Ferry2Aran

By: James Conor Patterson

Blurred lines of duty — law and disorder on the telly
Entertainment 1 day ago

Blurred lines of duty — law and disorder on the telly

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Darkness into Light patron RuthAnne admits she has ‘struggled with mental health’
News 1 day ago

Darkness into Light patron RuthAnne admits she has ‘struggled with mental health’

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland
Business 1 day ago

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid after two women die in horror Mother's Day collision
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after two women die in horror Mother's Day collision

By: Fiona Audley