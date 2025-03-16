Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

Mohammad Metali was last seen on Thursday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Westmeath.

Mohammad Metali, 28, was reported missing from his home in Rochfortbridge on Saturday, March 15.

He was last seen in Mullingar on Thursday afternoon, March 13.

Mr Metali is described as being approximately 5' 9" in height with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, red jumper and white runners.

It is believed that he has access to a brown Range Rover Estate with 152-D licence plate.

Gardaí and Mr Metali's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on (044) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

