Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions

TWO people died and four were left seriously injured in collisions on roads across Ireland on Easter Monday.

A two-car collision on the N59 in Ballysadare, Co. Sligo, happened at around 2.30pm yesterday (April 21).

The occupants of one vehicle, two women aged in their 40s and 20s, along with a three-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, were all taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Gardaí have appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 915 7000.

At around 6pm a fatal collision occurred in Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

Gardaí were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of R521 and R523 in Ardagh village.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The male driver of the car was transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injury.

Gardaí have appealing for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650.

A third incident happened in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath at around 6.35pm, where a young boy was hit by a car in the Farranshock Estate.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.