Two men in serious condition in hospital following Co. Westmeath collision

TWO men are in a serious condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co. Westmeath.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 2.30am on Sunday on the N4 at Rathowen.

The two male occupants of the vehicle, both aged in their 20s, were taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Meanwhile the scene has been preserved for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The N4 at Rathowen Village is closed to traffic, with diversions affecting those travelling between Mullingar and Longford.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users who were travelling on the N4 near Rathowen Village at the time of the collision and who may have camera fotage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.