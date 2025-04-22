Witness appeal after young boy dies in Westmeath collision
News

Witness appeal after young boy dies in Westmeath collision

A YOUNG boy has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Westmeath, Gardaí have confirmed.

The incident occurred in Farranshock Estate in Mullingar shortly after 6.30pm on Easter Monday (April 21).

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Regional Hospital Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead, the police force confirmed today.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The police force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward,” they said.

“Road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time and have camera footage (including dash-cam recordings) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

See More: Collision, Westmeath, Witness Appeal

Related

Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal
News 1 week ago

Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal as man who died in ride-on lawnmower collision named locally
News 1 week ago

Witness appeal as man who died in ride-on lawnmower collision named locally

By: Fiona Audley

Man in critical condition after being hit by bus
News 2 weeks ago

Man in critical condition after being hit by bus

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Vatican enters period of mourning after the death of Pope Francis
News 23 hours ago

Vatican enters period of mourning after the death of Pope Francis

By: Mal Rogers

Clare Council in Cliffs of Moher €8m land deal
News 1 day ago

Clare Council in Cliffs of Moher €8m land deal

By: Grainne Conroy

Queen Camilla's Easter hat highlights longstanding link to Irish designer
News 1 day ago

Queen Camilla's Easter hat highlights longstanding link to Irish designer

By: Grainne Conroy

Australian police issue arrest warrant for Irishman known to use multiple aliases
News 1 day ago

Australian police issue arrest warrant for Irishman known to use multiple aliases

By: Gerard Donaghy

Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers passes away at the age of 78
News 1 day ago

Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers passes away at the age of 78

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family of Martin O'Donovan pay tribute to his 'joyous spirit' as man charged with murder
News 1 day ago

Family of Martin O'Donovan pay tribute to his 'joyous spirit' as man charged with murder

By: Gerard Donaghy