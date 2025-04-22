Witness appeal after young boy dies in Westmeath collision

A YOUNG boy has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Westmeath, Gardaí have confirmed.

The incident occurred in Farranshock Estate in Mullingar shortly after 6.30pm on Easter Monday (April 21).

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Regional Hospital Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead, the police force confirmed today.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The police force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward,” they said.

“Road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time and have camera footage (including dash-cam recordings) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.